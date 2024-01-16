Amid Newcastle United interest, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich could be eyeing contract extension

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is not with the team in Portugal due to the expected birth of his next child.

However, that does not mean that the midfielder is not getting interest on the transfer market. The latest club to cast an eye in Kimmich’s direction is deep-pocketed Premier League side, Newcastle United.

According to Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, Newcastle would like to bring in the 28-year-old, but Kimmich could actually be eyeing a longer career with Bayern Munich (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Newcastle United have inquired about Joshua Kimmich, but the player’s aim is to continue to compete for trophies at the highest level. Concrete negotiations between Bayern and Kimmich have yet to take place, and are expected to be led by Max Eberl. The club wants a decision by the summer, with a view to the contract expiring in 2025. Kimmich feels comfortable in Munich and has recently moved together with his wife and kids into their newly built villa.

Kimmich’s future in Bavaria could depend on a lot of things, including his new villa. Depending on what you believe, the midfielder could have a strained relationship with head coach Thomas Tuchel and could want assurances that he will remains as the team’s No. 6.

All of that will like he worked out in the coming months. With Eberl expected to formally join the club soon, Kimmich could be engaged in contract extension talks at some point soon thereafter.