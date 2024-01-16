Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt out with injury; Dayot Upamecano, Joshua Kimmich miss training; Christoph Freund travels to Portugal; which Bayern players hit the links?; Eric Dier leaves camp; and MORE!

Update — January 16th, 2:55PM EST: De Ligt, Upamecano injuries not serious

In a stroke of good luck, the injuries to Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano do not appear to be serious:

Ditto for Upamecano:

Bayern Munich is training in Portugal, but even moving to warmer weather does not stop the wrath of the injury gods.

The good news is that there is nothing certain (at this stage) regarding why Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano missed training, so (optimistically), fans can hope it was all precautionary. Sky Sport journalist Thorben Hoffmann tweeted the initial report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Third training session in Faro is underway. Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano are not training with the team, apparently both are carrying discomfort. There’s no exact diagnosis yet.

Germany outlet kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) provided addition detail:

The club didn’t provide a reason to De Ligt and Upamecano’s absence in training today. The Dutchman briefly laid down on the ground in yesterday’s afternoon session after a challenge in the final practice match, but was able to continue. It’s unclear whether his absence could have something to do with that.

As we would later find out, De Ligt has a capsular injury in his knee and has been ruled out, though a release on FCBayern.com did not specify a timeline for his return:

Matthijs de Ligt has suffered a capsular injury in his left knee during the training camp in Faro, Portugal. The diagnosis was confirmed by FC Bayern’s medical department following an MRI scan there. The defender will therefore not be able to train for now.

It can be assumed that De Ligt is probably out for this weekend’s match (though it is not definite), but Upamecano’s status is still uncertain.

If one or — (gulp!) both — players are hurt, this could be a baptism by fire for Eric Dier against Werder Bremen.

Well...maybe not

Speaking of Dier, he left camp due to the imminent birth of his child per FCBayern.com:

New signing Eric Dier is also leaving the training camp this Tuesday as the birth of his first child is imminent.

Freund joins the squad

After initially staying back in Germany to work on transfer, kicker is reporting that sporting director Christoph Freund has traveled to Portugal to meet up with the team (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Christoph Freund will join the team in Portugal this evening. The team still has two training sessions tomorrow before heading back to Munich on Thursday.

Fore!

After training, some Bayern Munich it the links — Thomas Müller, Harry Kane, Sven Ulreich, Dier, and Konrad Laimer:

Thomas #Müller, Harry #Kane, Konrad #Laimer and Sven #Ulreich on the afternoon off at the Quinta do Lago golf course.

Apparently, Dier got in some swings before leaving camp as well:

They probably do not need Niklas Süle and Gareth Bale any more.

International Duty

Morocco coach Walid Regragui says that Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui is still working through his calf injury (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Morocco coach Walid Regragui: “Mazraoui had a calf problem but he’s doing much better. He’s following the recovery process. He also got a bit sick, but we have the ambition to go far in this AFCON. I take responsibility for this strategy”

Säbener Straße

According to Abendzeitung journalist Victor Catalina (as captured by @iMiaSanMia_GER), Joshua Kimmich was not in attendance at training with Bayern Munich II.