Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel’s main focus for training camp in Portugal revealed

The Boys from Bavaria have already completed their first training session of their four day training camp in Faro, Portugal. But what exactly does Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel wish to achieve with this training camp?

Well, according to Abendzeitung, the Bayern coach’s main objective is to “improve the team spirit”, which will certainly be easier to accomplish in Portugal’s Mediterranean climate as opposed to the icy conditions in Munich.

“I simply like training camps, the warmer temperatures,” Tuchel explained. “This gives us the opportunity to train more in detail and with breaks — without being afraid that the players will cool down. It was extremely cold in Munich.” But it’s not just about content, but also about the team spirit – for the title hunt in the Bundesliga and Champions League. It is important for the team to “spend time together. That does something with a group,” Tuchel said.

Anything that can help avoid injury is a major boost for Bayern at this point. Launching a title charge with a skeleton crew will never work. So let’s hope the conditions do allow the squad to get into top condition.

Tuchel is also dead right about team morale. Without a sense of team spirit, Bayern do not stand a chance against a Leverkusen side that oozes togetherness (a trait usually synonymous with Bayern). While the training content is still important, Bayern have the quality and experience in their squad to win the title. The deciding factor in this season’s title race may just come down to an intangible, such as team spirit.

All in all, team spirit and quality training sadly amount to nothing if it cannot be replicated on the pitch. Let’s hope that Die Roten are able to improve this process and walk away with the Bundesliga and Champions League titles.

Is Bayern Munich making the right moves in the winter transfer market? What does the future hold for key players like Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies? If you’re looking for analysis on those topics and more, check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.