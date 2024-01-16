Best striker in the world? Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller looks no further than Harry Kane

Harry Kane has become nothing short of a phenomenon since joining Bayern Munich. Not only has he got the entire country of Germany in utter awe of his extraordinary skills, but Kane has also managed to turn his teammate — Bayern’s very own Raumdeuter, Thomas Müller into nothing short of a fan.

In an interview with Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Heiko Niedderer (via @iMiaSanMia), Müller was asked who he thought was the best striker in world football, to which he responded, without a shred of doubt, Harry Kane.

“Who else do we have as competitors? Erling Haaland is of course great too, but they are different types of players. For me, Harry is at the top of the current strikers,” said Müller. Interestingly enough, he didn’t mention his long-time friend and FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski — who in fairness to Müller, isn’t having too good of a season.

Müller continued, delivering a concise yet accurate analysis of Kane’s game: “Harry is a pure footballer. He understands the game. Firstly, he knows where the dangerous spaces are. Secondly, he immediately sees what can the other player do, and where his strengths are. He doesn’t just play random passes from A to B, there’s always an idea behind it.”

The craziest (yet most impressive) thing about Kane has been how he’s managed to fit in so well and perform to the level he has in his first season at a new club, in a new country. And Müller seems to agree.

“I don’t know if a player has ever had a better debut at a club than Harry. By that, I don’t just mean the raw numbers, but also the influence he is already having on our team”, said Müller. And honestly, he’s right. It’s difficult to come up with a name among Bayern’s (or even football’s) vast history of incredible players who’ve had the instant impact that Kane has had.

Müller wasn’t oblivious to Kane’s astounding goal-to-game ratio either, and said: “Harry Kane is a player who you know is always there – and at a top level. He scores a goal in almost every game – but even if he doesn’t score, he does his job”.

When Müller was asked about his golf outing with Harry and who was the better player, he said they hadn’t quite figured that out yet.

Müller: "We haven't figured that out yet. Last time it was a draw. But my contract extension gives us a little more time for another showdown"



Too humble. Well, there’s only one way to settle this. It’s finally time for Müller to get the YouTube channel up and running again for a golf showdown.

