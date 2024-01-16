Manuel Neuer celebrates his 500th appearance for Bayern in style with match winning performance

At first everything was fine. Then all of a sudden Bayern Munich were lurching, defensive organization thrown into the bin and panic stations blaring as TSG Hoffenheim, so powerless against the Bayern defense previously, suddenly carved through Bayern’s defense like it was made of butter.

Amid the chaos, Manuel Neuer stepped up and, on his 500th competitive appearance for Bayern, delivered a typical Neuer performance full of swagger. Seeing such a performance has again become the norm for fans of the Bundesliga champions, so it is already easy to forget the massive injury Neuer had suffered right after the World Cup and only recovered from just a months ago.

But Neuer certainly has not forgotten. Speaking to Maximilian Koch, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, the former Schalke goalkeeper had this to say: “Everything that comes now is a bonus for me after the serious injury. I always believed that I could come back, but that things would work out this way is what we all wanted.”

He can say that again. The legendary goalkeeper has come back from a devastating injury that would have ended most player’s careers and looked better than before the injury, culminating in a deserved contract extension. The tale of Manuel Neuer is going to continue for a while yet.