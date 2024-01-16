Bavarian Loan Works: Some movement in loanee assignments as some teams get back to action

Bayern Munich loanees are starting to get back to action — Alexander Nübel’s 2024 didn’t start the best, while Josip Stanišić started and played the full 90 in the win. There were also some transactions this week that affects Bavarian Loan Works. Barry Hepburn returned to Munich from Scotland and Lenn Jastremski transferred from Ulm back to Grazer AK where he played the Spring season last year. The FC Bayern Frauen also signed a new player from Japan and sent her on loan to Sweden. See what else the loanees were up to this week and when the others will return to play:

FC Bayern Munich

There are four players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Nübel and Stuttgart did not have the best start to 2024. Nübel allowed a goal in the first minute of play and his team was down by two before 20 minutes had past. Monchengladbach only had four shots on goal and Nübel only saved one of them the whole day. Gladbach went on to win the match 3-1.

Stuttgart will travel to face Bochum on Saturday.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić did something in the first match, he rarely did in the first half of the season: start in a Bundesliga game. He had 101 touches in the full 90 minutes. He helped the shutout with six recoveries. He also helped create on offense with a 93% pass completion rate — with 16 of those going into the final third of the field. He created one chance for his team to score, but it wasn’t until deep into stoppage time until Leverkusen finally got their goal. They won 1-0 on the road, to keep their lead atop the Bundesliga at four.

Leverkusen face a top-four battle with RB Leipzig away on Saturday.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman started for PSV in their first match of the calendar year at home against Excelsior. He completed 89% of his passes and had one shot — which was on goal, but saved. He also helped his team on defense with an interception and ten recoveries. He was subbed off in the 76th minute with his team still up 3-0. They would concede a goal, but keep their perfect season record with a 3-1 win.

PSV will host FC Twente in the Dutch Cup on Wednesday and then travel to face FC Utrecht on Sunday.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidović is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidović – Dinamo Zagreb

Zagreb is still on break until January 23.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimović started for Frosinone on the road against Juventus in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal. He had two shots — one on goal and one that was blocked. He also had two passes into the final third and created a chance for his team to shoot. He was subbed out at halftime when Frosinone was down 2-0. They would go on to lose 4-0 and exit the Coppa Italia.

Frosinone will travel to play Atalanta on Monday. They will also host Cagliari on Sunday.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

The 2. Bundesliga was still off this week, but Elversberg will return to play on Saturday with a home match against Hannover 96.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Münster will host Arminia Bielefeld in the return to 3. Liga play on Sunday.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 12 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Herold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Magdeburg will restart against Lee’s Wehen Wiesbaden on Sunday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Wiesbaden will travel to face Lawrence and Magdeburg on Sunday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Schalke will host HSV in their return to play on Saturday.

David Herold – Karlsruher SC

KSC will host bottom-of-the-table VfL Osnabrück on Friday.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

The Regionalliga is on break until March.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

The Austrian Bundesliga will return mid-February

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Austria – 2. Liga

There are four players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, Lenn Jastremski. and Benjamin Dibrani.

The Austrian 2. Liga is on break until Late February.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Lenn Jastremski – Grazer AK

Jastremski was on loan at SSV Ulm, but only made one appearance there in the fall season. This is his fifth loan stint since joining Bayern and his second at Grazer AK. He was there last Spring too. Grazer is currently top of the second division table with and eight point cushion.

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

St. Gallen returns to play with a trip to Lausanne on Saturday.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Wigan hosted Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday. Morrison started and played the full 90 minutes. He completed 87% of his passes including three passes into the final third. He also helped on defense with nine clearances — including five with his head — and two recoveries. Even with all this, they crashed out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 loss.

Back in league play, Wigan travelled to face Northampton Town. He completed 87% of his passes and got two shots off, both of which were blocked — one of them was recorded as a big chance missed. On the defense he blocked one shot, recorded an interception, and five recoveries. Wigan was down 1-0 when Morrison was subbed off in the 61st minute. Three minutes later his teammate scored and the match would end 1-1.

Wigan will face Doncaster Rovers on the road Tuesday in Round 3 of the EFL Trophy. They return to league play when they host Reading on Saturday.

Scotland – Championship

Barry Hepburn was the only player on loan in the Scottish Championship.

Barry Hepburn – Queen’s Park

Hepburn was recalled from his loan this week and has returned to Munich. It is unknown whether he will remain with the club or go out on another loan spell. During his time with Queen’s Park he had three goals and one assist.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are five players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

Four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga: Emilie Bragstad, Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Natalia Padilla, and Julia Landenberger.

The Frauen Bundesliga will return to play late January.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir– Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Natalia Padilla– 1. FC Köln

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Sweden – Damallsvenskan

Momoko Tanikawa is the only player on loan to the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

Momoko Tanikawa — FC Rosengård

Bayern signed Tanikawa from Japan, where she played for the JFA Academy’s youth program. Both sides have had their eye on each other for a while. In her introductory statements, she said that she has known about Bayern since she was a little kid. She trained with Bayern last year and the club knew they were going to sign her. Both Alexander Strauss (FC Bayern’s coach) and Francisco De Sá Fardilha (technical director) were very complimentary.

Tanikawa will go on loan to the Swedish team FC Rosengård for the rest of the season. This will be a good place for her to get used to the European game. They are in the Champions League, but have lost all four games played so far and have only scored one goal to the 16 goals conceded. Their remaining games will be on the 25th and 31st of this month.

The Swedish season goes from Spring to Fall, unlike most of Europe. Their league season will not kick back off until April.