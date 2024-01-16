Despite Real Madrid links, Christoph Freund confident Alphonso Davies will stay at Bayern Munich beyond 2025

For Bayern Munich, the outlook of the future of left-back Alphonso Davies is, at the very least, puzzling. Contract negotiations over a new deal with the club have stalled within the past twelve months and the player and the club seem to be at a standstill with regards to making positive grounds for a new deal. Additionally, the Canadian international has been heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, as the La Liga giants are more than ready to splash the cash for the pacey defender who is approaching the final year on his Bayern contract.

Davies’ agent previously speaking freely and openly about a future elsewhere than Bayern has not helped tilt optics in the Rekordmeister’s favor, but at this juncture, the possibility of staying is not out of the question. He could very well sign an extension either before this season is over, or even toward the tail end of the campaign, but the longer it goes unresolved, the more worry there is from a Bayern perspective.

Despite all of the Real Madrid noise, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund has faith that Phonzie will eventually decide to commit his future to the club and push his contract beyond June 2025. “There has been speculation for a long time. Phonzy has a contract with us until 2025. I am convinced that he really enjoys playing for FC Bayern. We would really like him to stay at Bayern longer. We will have talks,” Freund recently expressed to Bild (via @iMiaSanMia).

Contract extensions for a number of key players in the squad, let alone just Davies, has made Freund’s first couple of months at Bayern a bit of a baptism by fire, taking over for Hasan Salihamidžić and being tasked with making positive winter signings for Thomas Tuchel.

When he was still at the club, Brazzo was the club’s sporting director and board member for sport, but Bayern’s hierarchy is waiting to see if that is something they will also want to do with Freund. For now, he has tall tasks to complete and the margin for error is thin. Losing Davies to Real Madrid having, just a few seasons ago, lost another high caliber defender in David Alaba to them could prove to be costly and would create a massive void in Bayern’s defense.