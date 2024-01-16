Daily Schmankerl: Despite transfer rumors, Bayern Munich’s Christoph Freund confident on Leroy Sané extension; Is Manchester United bitter about missing on Harry Kane?; West Ham to pursue Serhou Guirassy?; Chelsea, Newcastle eyeing Paulo Dybala; & MORE!

One of the storylines in the background for the moment at Bayern Munich, is the uncertain status of star winger Leroy Sané.

Sané, who had two assists against Hoffenheim last Friday, is expected to engage in talks with Bayern Munich at some point in the coming months, but when? Well, recent reports indicate that the Germany international just wanted to focus on the season for now. To some that sounded a little ominous.

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund is not one of those people.

“He has a contract until 2025. We’re not in a rush, but there will also be talks with Leroy. We are very, very happy that he’s having such a good season. It’s his best at FC Bayern. And that’s why I’m positive that he could stay at Bayern for longer,” Freund told Bild journalist Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Sané, whose contract ends in 2025, needs to re-up his deal this summer to help to ensure that the Bavarians do not risk losing him for free in July of 2025. While most expect him to re-up with Bayern Munich, there have been transfer rumors linking him to Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona.

How bitter is Manchester United about not getting Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur last summer? Former Red Devils attacker Dimitar Berbatov thinks he knows:

Speaking to The Mirror, Dimitar Berbatov has been discussing the fact United missed out on Kane, and he reckons that United are regretting not signing Kane now as he continues to perform brilliantly in Germany. “Seeing what he’s doing in Germany right now, the regret must be massive. Because he’s scoring goals for fun again in Germany like he was doing for Spurs. Based on how United are doing and how they are lacking goals I think they are regretting that decision, but it’s irreversible and he’s at Bayern Munich enjoying himself,” Berbatov said.

Bayern Munich got off to a winning start for the second half of the season as it downed Hoffenheim 3-0 in a match that was sometimes frustrating for fans of the Bavarians.

Defensively, Bayern Munich was very solid for most of the match, but did — perhaps — get a little lucky. Attacking-wise, Bayern Munich left something to be desire for portions of the game, but did manage to look sensational at other points.

Let’s see what Marcus and Chuck have to say about the match. Here is what we have on tap:

A look at the starting XI, which saw Leon Goretzka sent to the bench in favor of Raphaël Guerreiro:

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

Takes on how Bayern Munich played, what was good...what needs some work.

Why Hoffenheim was a tough match-up and could surprise some people in the second half of the season.

Some thoughts on the Eric Dier transfer.

West Ham could be taking a close look at VfB Stuttgart striker Serhour Guirassy:

West Ham are interested in signing VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. As revealed on the new edition of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, former Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton scout Bryan King believes the Hammers view the 27-year-old as a top target. With injuries to Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta in recent weeks, West Ham are stepping up their pursuit of a centre-forward. The Irons will also be without summer signing Mohammed Kudus with the 23-year-old currently away at the African Cup of Nations with Ghana. Guirassy has been in fine form in the Bundesliga, scoring 19 goals in just 16 games for Stuttgart this season – including 10 goals in the opening five league games. Speaking exclusively to Football Insider‘s Inside Track podcast, King said: “All of a sudden there is an injury situation at West Ham. “Maybe they hadn’t thought about bringing another forward in but all of a sudden that changes. I’ve spoken to a couple of people who know what West Ham are doing and names have come up playing in Germany. Serhou Guirassy, the Stuttgart centre-forward could be a player of interest.“ Football Insider revealed on Friday (12 January) that West Ham have two striker targets in January with Guirassy and Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez both on their radar.

Bayern Munich stars Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, Harry Kane, and Dayot Upamecano all earned spots on WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/gof2m8g7oC — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 15, 2024

Bayern Munich gets back to action on the pitch this weekend, but the rumor mill is providing much of the electricity surrounding the team this week.

Given all of that, we have a lot of topics to cover, so let’s get to it:

Grass be damned, the NFL is coming back to the Allianz Arena.

Eric Dier is in Germany...now what?

A move for João Palhinha is off the table...for now.

Alphonso Davies and Real Madrid just seems like it is going to happen.

Joshua Kimmich to Paris Saint-Germain? That probably will not happen, but let’s explore those rumors and what they could ultimately mean for the Germany’s international’s future in Bavaria.

Arijon Ibrahimović could be leaving, while Joshua Zirkzee could come back?

A look at the latest episode of Fargo, along with where things are in the great “Marvel Odyssey.”

Chelsea FC and Newcastle United are rumored to be competing for AS Roma attacker Paulo Dybala:

A cheaper Chelsea target, Roma forward Paulo Dybala, has also attracted interest from Newcastle United. Both clubs have until the middle of January to trigger his release clause, which is close to £10m.

Manchester United and Newcastle United could be looking to grab out-of-favor FC Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen:

Manchester United have joined Newcastle in the race to sign ex-Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen from Barcelona, though Jean-Clair Todibo remains the Red Devils’ top defensive target.

We’re back and so is Bayern Munich — on the pitch at least. In the transfer window, the club seems a bit stuck. Only one winter transfer has been confirmed so far, and while Eric Dier is a quality depth piece, he’s not exactly a blockbuster signing. Also, tragedy struck last week as the club lost its biggest ever legend. It’s still hard to process that, but we will try to address it.

In this podcast, INNN and Samrin talk about the following:

What do we think of Bayern Munich’s winter transfer business so far?

Is Eric Dier and (potentially) Nordi Mukiele enough for the team?

Why does Bayern Munich seem to want a complete paradigm shift in the squad? Is that why the club is saving money?

Joshua Kimmich might want to leave this summer now.

Is Alphonso Davies really ready to move to Real Madrid?

How other players — Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, etc. — could all be on the move in the summer.

Why is Thomas Tuchel been given this much power in squad planning?

End note: Our thoughts on the passing of Der Kaiser.

Renato Sanches, who is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain to AS Roma, was rumored to be on his way out of Italy, but if that happens, he will not have a return trip to France.

Should AS Roma have a willing partner, PSG would be in favor of just letting him leave right now:

Renato Sanches remains one to watch in the next two weeks — AS Roma still want him to find another club in January.



Paris Saint-Germain will only interrupt Roma loan if there’s another good bid for Renato.



He’s 100% not returning to PSG now. pic.twitter.com/t9KtGLv45U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2024

The Bayern Munich Frauen have brought in Swedish center-back Linda Sembrant on loan from Juventus: