Harry Kane, Eric Dier renewing acquaintances at Bayern Munich

The former Tottenham Hotspur stars are back together.

By zippy86
/ new
FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by R. Mitterer/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Who would have thought that Bayern Munich would be opening up a transfer pipeline to Tottenham Hotspur, of all the English Premier League’s clubs?

One transfer window after scoring Harry Kane, the Bavarians have double-dipped and added center-back Eric Dier to address their lack of squad depth in defense.

The pair spent ten whole seasons together at Tottenham, dating back to 2014/15, when they were 21 and 20 years of age, respectively. And they seem delighted to be back together again:

Dier, who turned 30 on January 15 (Happy Birthday Eric!), had been out of favor under Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou this season — earning just one league start and four matches played before his January move to Germany. Much has been made over Bayern’s bargain-rate deal — technically a loan, with an eventual transfer fee not likely to exceed €2.5m — but maybe Dier’s biggest value will be in lifting his former, now again current teammate’s spirits.

And who knows. Dier may just work his way into head coach Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

