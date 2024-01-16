Does Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané have a dark side?

Leroy Sané has had an outstanding season for Bayern Munich to date. He has consistently provided for his teammates — in particular for Harry Kane — and has scored some outstanding goals himself. He is showing the kind of form that convinced Bayern to buy him in the first place and add him to a treble-winning side in 2020.

However, in one of Germany’s final friendlies in the past year, Sané received a red card for violent misconduct due to his foul on Phillipp Mwene of Austria, a game which Germany went on to lose 2-0. While that foul was noticed by the referee, it seems that a few others have either gotten unnoticed or have resulted in a yellow card.

A fleet-footed player like Sané is likely to get fouled more often than most and it seems that he has gotten just a little tired of it. Sané’s collection of recent fouls include kicking out at Angelo Stiller after the former Bayern midfielder brought him down against Stuttgart; putting his arm around Eintracht Frankfurt center-back William Pacho’s neck and then pushing him; bringing down former Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus not very gently after Deniz Aytekin let a foul by Salih Özcan on him go, as well as kicking Karim Adeyemi between his shoulder and chest. Here is a video collection from sport1:

Do you think Sané is not being fair or do you think fouls on him are going unnoticed? Let us know your thoughts!