 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our new podcast episode is live! We discuss the winter transfer window so far, and whether Bayern Munich has been making the right moves. Is the club heading for a summer reshuffle? Give it a listen!

Filed under:

Does Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané have a dark side?

The mild-mannered midfielder might have a mean streak.

By Samrin_TwinkleFCB
/ new
FC Basel v FC Bayern München - Friendly Match
Is Leroy Sané contemplating learning from the Mark Van Bommel playbook?
Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Leroy Sané has had an outstanding season for Bayern Munich to date. He has consistently provided for his teammates — in particular for Harry Kane — and has scored some outstanding goals himself. He is showing the kind of form that convinced Bayern to buy him in the first place and add him to a treble-winning side in 2020.

However, in one of Germany’s final friendlies in the past year, Sané received a red card for violent misconduct due to his foul on Phillipp Mwene of Austria, a game which Germany went on to lose 2-0. While that foul was noticed by the referee, it seems that a few others have either gotten unnoticed or have resulted in a yellow card.

A fleet-footed player like Sané is likely to get fouled more often than most and it seems that he has gotten just a little tired of it. Sané’s collection of recent fouls include kicking out at Angelo Stiller after the former Bayern midfielder brought him down against Stuttgart; putting his arm around Eintracht Frankfurt center-back William Pacho’s neck and then pushing him; bringing down former Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus not very gently after Deniz Aytekin let a foul by Salih Özcan on him go, as well as kicking Karim Adeyemi between his shoulder and chest. Here is a video collection from sport1:

Do you think Sané is not being fair or do you think fouls on him are going unnoticed? Let us know your thoughts!

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works