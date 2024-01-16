 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Former Bayern Munich star Xabi Alonso wants to coach where he found success as a player

Bayern Munich seems like the most likely destination for Xabi Alonso.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v VfL Bochum 1848 - Bundesliga Photo by Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Xabi Alonso is the hottest up-and-coming coach in the world right now. Under Alonso’s leadership, Bayer Leverkusen earned an undefeated Hinrunde in the Bundesliga, six wins in Group H of the Europa League, and are the heavy favorite to win the DFB-Pokal.

Alonso’s managerial ambitions include tenures at the three clubs that he played for: Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

According to a report from Jorge Picon and Revelo (as captured by iMiaSanMia), Bayern’s management team views Alonso as a natural successor to Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern bosses are impressed with the job Xabi Alonso has done at Bayer Leverkusen and want him to take over once Thomas Tuchel’s tenure comes to an end. The fact Alonso already knows the club, where he played for 3 years, is another convincing factor. Xabi likes the idea of continuing his career in the Bundesliga. One of his objectives as a coach is to manage the three big clubs in which he played at the high level: Bayern, Madrid and Liverpool. The Bavarians could become his first destination to compete for the big trophies [@JorgeCPicon, @relevo]

If Alonso is planning to win in the three biggest leagues in the world, Bayern, Madrid, and Liverpool are excellent platforms for success. Last week, Carlo Ancelotti extended his contract through 2026, which holds the same expiration as Jurgen Klopp’s contract at Liverpool.

Tuchel contract runs through 2025 and will need to show improvement to secure an extension over the signing of Xabi Alonso.

