Report: Matthijs de Ligt unsatisfied at Bayern Munich, Manchester United could pounce for summer transfer

According to a report by Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is not satisfied with his situation under Thomas Tuchel.

The talented Dutchman has shifted from the team’s No. 1 center-back under Julian Nagelsmann to a far lesser role under Tuchel. Just 24-years-old, De Ligt is coming off a fantastic season and is likely searching for answers on why his status has taken a hit in Bavaria.

Per Plettenberg, De Ligt’s old boss, Erik ten Hag, could be lurking around the corner just waiting to give his old charge at Ajax a new home at Manchester United (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Matthijs de Ligt is not 100% satisfied with his situation at Bayern. Erik ten Hag and Manchester United are watching his situation closely. De Ligt definitely wants to stay at Bayern this month, but a summer move is not ruled out if the situation does not get better.

BFW Analysis

After a summer and early fall where Tuchel was either openly critical of his players or saw stories emerge regarding his feelings toward certain players, the Bayern Munich coach is starting a press tour to revamp his image while training camp.

For some players like Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich, Tuchel is starting to say nice things of late. For others like Leon Goretzka and De Ligt, we have not seen that angle of the “image rehab tour” start to show just yet (maybe it will, though, who knows?).

Surely, De Ligt’s Hinrunde was hampered by injuries, but even when healthy, Tuchel seemed intent to ride Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae into the ground rather than play the 24-year-old.

De Ligt is still young and incredibly talented, but if Tuchel is not inclined to start calling his number more once Min-jae returns, we could start to see the Dutchman consider Manchester United for the next stop in his career.

