Training Report Update: Bayern Munich working hard in Portugal; Leon Goretzka suffers knock, but should be okay; Joshua Kimmich stays home; Serge Gnabry making progress; and MORE!

Update — January 16th, 2:55PM EST: De Ligt, Upamecano injuries not serious

In a stroke of good luck, the injuries to Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano do not appear to be serious:

Matthijs de Ligt's injury is not serious. The Dutchman is only expected to be sidelined for around a week [@kerry_hau, @Sky_Torben] pic.twitter.com/tFiCg5T8iI — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 16, 2024

Ditto for Upamecano:

Dayot Upamecano, who missed today's training, is expected back tomorrow [@kerry_hau, @Sky_Torben] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 16, 2024

Bayern Munich is in Portugal for an oddly-timed training camp, but the squad is putting in some hard work to get ready for its match on Sunday vs. Werder Bremen.

The early session went well with only a few hiccups. Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch said that the first practice was two hours, which featured a lot of criticism and also some praise directed at the players by coach Thomas Tuchel:

Nach fast zwei Stunden ist das intensive erste Training mit vielen Spielformen beendet. Tuchel versammelt seine Spieler noch zu einer Ansprache. Der Coach total engagiert, lautstark, mit Korrekturen und auch Lob. Um 16 Uhr folgt dann die zweite Einheit. #FCBayern @Abendzeitung pic.twitter.com/NU7RokOOiw — Maximilian Koch (@_kochmaximilian) January 15, 2024

After almost two hours, the intensive first training session with many different types of games is over. Tuchel gathers his players for a speech. The coach was totally committed, loud, with corrections and also praise. The second session follows at 4 p.m. #FCBayern @Abendzeitung

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Leon Goretzka suffered a scary moment where he went down with a knock. Fortunately, it was nothing serious:

Leon Goretzka received a knock to his shin in training, fell to the ground in pain and was treated for a few minutes - but thankfully was able to continue the session.

Harry Kane spent some time with fans after the first session:

Autogramme nach der ersten Einheit @HKane und Co erfüllen die Autogrammwünsche der Fans @SkySportNews @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/RJFAdowBpb — Torben Hoffmann (@Sky_Torben) January 15, 2024

Autographs after the first session @HKane etc. fulfill the fans’ autograph requests @SkySportNews @SkySportDE

Missing from the camp is Joshua Kimmich, who is clearly putting in some work on and off the field these days. Kimmich is back and Germany for the birth of his fourth child per Tz:

A total of 18 players from FC Bayern’s professional squad traveled to the south of Portugal . In addition, seven young players around Fukui Taichi and Max Schmitt came along to fill out the squad. Joshua Kimmich, however, is an important player missing for personal reasons. His wife Lina is expecting a baby, so the midfielder stayed in cold Munich to be present at the birth of his child. The two met in Leipzig and have been a couple since 2012. The wedding of the dream couple followed in June 2022. It is already the fourth child in the Kimmich family.

Säbener Straße

Meanwhile, back in Germany, Serge Gnabry is making progress in rehabbing his injury (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Serge Gnabry has resumed running training on the pitch for the first time since his injury 5 weeks ago. Gnabry completed a session alongside Tarek Buchmann, also recovering from a muscle injury.

Serge Gnabry and Tarek Buchmann back on the pitch at Säbener Straße today [ @FCBayern] pic.twitter.com/8uhXXSOFt3 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 15, 2024

Given that he stayed back in Germany, Kimmich is getting in some time with Bayern Munich II:

Joshua Kimmich, who didn't travel with the team to Portugal, is training with the second team at Säbener Straße while awaiting the birth of his child [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/UZpUT3gqhK — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) January 15, 2024

Is Bayern Munich making the right moves in the winter transfer market? What does the future hold for key players like Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies? If you’re looking for analysis on those topics and more, check out our newest podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!