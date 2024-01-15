Report: Bayern Munich agrees to absorb full salary for PSG’s Nordi Mukiele, talks progressing

According to a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich is inching closer to landing Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele.

Bayern Munich has been linked to the Frenchman for more than a week now and all three parties (both clubs and the player) appear to eager to get a deal done. One way to help grease the pathway for Mukiele to make the move was for the Bavarians to take on his salary.

Per Romano, Bayern Munich has agreed to do just that:

Confidence growing on both Bayern and Nordi Mukiele sides as positive contacts are taking place again for his loan move.



Bayern told PSG they're prepared to cover 100% of the salary until June, negotiations continue.



Mukiele wants Bayern, more to follow. pic.twitter.com/SFs8ZTipew — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2024

While Bayern Munich just brought in Eric Dier to play center-back, Mukiele probably gives the Bavarians more of the profile they were looking for during this window. While Dier has played right-back and as a defensive midfielder, he has mostly settled into being a center-back.

Meanwhile, Mukiele has played 121 games of his career as a right-back, 74 games as a center-back, 50 as a right (wide) midfielder, and a handful of others are a left-back and defensive midfielder.

If the move goes through, Mukiele expected to play a significant role at right-back, potentially at the expense of playing time to incumbent starter Noussair Mazraoui, who is currently on international duty with Morocco.

