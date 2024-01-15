Report: “Done deal” for Bayern Munich and Max Eberl

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich and Max Eberl have finally put their heads together and reached an agreement for the executive to join the Bavarians.

Eberl, who had a falling out with RB Leipzig once reports began to emerge that he was talking to Bayern Munich, has been rumored to be a strong candidate to fill a board position in Bavaria.

Now, it appears that the move is going to happen:

Excl. News Max #Eberl: DONE DEAL! The 50 y/o will become the new board member for sport of FC Bayern ✔️ ➡️ Eberl will sign a long-term contract ➡️ He is expected to start no earlier than March ➡️ What is certain: He will take on his new position during the second half of the season! Eberl appointment is expected to be officially approved at the next supervisory board meeting at the end of February. The agreed transfer fee of less than €5m is no longer an obstacle. Leipzig and Bayern maintain a professional relationship. @SkySportDE

Ransport journalist Martin Volkmar corroborated the report.

Update Max #Eberl: Report from #Sky is correct according to @ransport information. #Eberl is said to have recently met with #FCBayern president and supervisory board boss #Hainer for final discussions. Official confirmation at the next AR meeting at the end of February should therefore be a formality.

By the end of next month, we should get a better feel for how all of this will work in Bavaria moving forward.