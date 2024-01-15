Update: Bayern Munich makes offer to attacking midfielder Matija Popović, who wants move to Bavaria

Update — January 15th, 12:40PM EST: Popović wants Bayern move

Bayern Munich’s offer to Matija Popović might be on-point, as the player wants to make the move to Bavaria per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg. However, nothing is final as of yet:

News: @sscnapoli are keen on Matija #Popovic! @FCBayern are also pushing for him! The 18 y/o top-talent wants to join Bayern!



Bayern have submitted an offical offer in the last hours. They offer him a long-term contract. He is planned for the first team in the long term.



No… pic.twitter.com/GyBdSpGALF — Sarah Wieczorek (@sarahowever_) January 15, 2024

News: @sscnapoli are keen on Matija #Popovic! @FCBayern are also pushing for him! The 18 y/o top-talent wants to join Bayern! Bayern have submitted an offical offer in the last hours. They offer him a long-term contract. He is planned for the first team in the long term. No final decision yet. Talks ongoing. @Plettigoal @berger_pj @SkySportDE

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of 17-year-old attacking midfielder Matija Popović has taken a sudden turn.

Per Plettenberg, Bayern Munich has submitted an official offer to the free agent, who was born in Germany, but holds citizenship in Serbia. Napoli is also hot in pursuit of the youngster, whose relationship with FK Partizan Belgrade’s U-19 squad became open at the start of January:

Excl. Details: FC Bayern have entered the race for Matija #Popovic! FC Bayern want him! The 18 y/o top-talent wants to join Bayern now!



Bayern have submitted an offical offer in the last hours. He’s a free agent. They offer him a long-term contract. He is planned for the… pic.twitter.com/gb9Tw80c9N — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 15, 2024

Excl. Details: FC Bayern have entered the race for Matija #Popovic! FC Bayern want him! The 18 y/o top-talent wants to join Bayern now! Bayern have submitted an offical offer in the last hours. He’s a free agent. They offer him a long-term contract. He is planned for the first team in the long term. ➡️ Christoph Freund is involved in the topic! Napoli is also pushing for him! No final decision yet. Talks with Bayern and other clubs ongoing. @sarahowever_ | @berger_pj | @SkySportDE

Attacking midfield is a position not necessarily in need at Bayern Munich, so the club must seem something with Popović that they really like to pursue him at this juncture. Now, it just comes down to whether or not Bayern Munich’s proposal to the youngster is convincing enough to push him toward Germany, rather than what an offer from Napoli might entail.