Galatasaray boeysterously deny Bayern Munich’s attempts to sign Sacha Boey

Now that Bayern Munich has signed Eric Dier, the club’s need to sign a center-back has definitely decreased. How much has yet to be determined. Regardless, Bayern’s new priority position seems to be at right-back, where the Bavarians’ only options as of now are two midfielders-by-trade in Konrad Laimer and Joshua Kimmich.

Bayern has been heavily linked to Paris Saint Germain’s Nordi Mukiele on a loan to buy deal, but recently links have cropped up linking Bayern to Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey, who impressed against the Bundesliga champions recently. And now it seems Bayern’s interest is concrete enough to have made a bid.

That is, at least, according to reporter Nevzat Dindar (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), who says that Bayern submitted a bid to loan Boey until the end of the season, with an unspecified buy option attached. Bayern’s recent Champions League opponents rejected this bid and “would only consider selling the Frenchman in case of an offer of at least €25m,” as Dindar put it.

Is a deal for Boey a smokescreen for the Mukiele deal? Poor reporting? Is the Mukiele deal a smokescreen for the Boey deal? As of now, that’s hard to decide. Regardless, it is comforting that Bayern are trying to get a deal done soon.