Bavarian Podcast Works S6E27: Is Bayern Munich making the wrong moves in the winter transfer window? + Kimmich, Davies, and other futures discussed + A note on Der Kaiser

We’re back and so is Bayern Munich — on the pitch at least. In the transfer window, the club seems a bit stuck. Only one winter transfer has been confirmed so far, and while Eric Dier is a quality depth piece, he’s not exactly a blockbuster signing. Also, tragedy struck last week as the club lost its biggest ever legend. It’s still hard to process that, but we will try to address it.

In this podcast, INNN and Samrin talk about the following:

What do we think of Bayern Munich’s winter transfer business so far?

Is Eric Dier and (potentially) Nordi Mukiele enough for the team?

Why does Bayern Munich seem to want a complete paradigm shift in the squad? Is that why the club is saving money?

Joshua Kimmich might want to leave this summer now.

Is Alphonso Davies really ready to move to Real Madrid?

How other players — Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, etc. — could all be on the move in the summer.

Why is Thomas Tuchel been given this much power in squad planning?

End note: Our thoughts on the passing of Der Kaiser.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.