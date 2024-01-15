Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich not headed to Saudi Arabia; Kevin Danso, Jonathan Clauss; Liverpool, BVB, RB Leipzig all eyeing former Bayern prospect; João Palhinha too expensive for FC Barcelona?; & MORE!

According to a report from Telefoot, Bayern Munich kicked the tires on both Lens center-back Kevin Danso and Olympique Marseille right-back Jonathan Clauss, but those respective pursuits will not go any further:

Both Bayern and PSG inquired about Kevin Danso, but neither made an official offer. There were only talks with the player’s entourage. Danso is likely to stay at Lens until the end of the season. Bayern have contacted Olympique Marseille about Jonathan Clauss, but Marseille don’t want to let him go in the winter.

With Eric Dier in house and Paris Saint-Germain’s Nordi Mukiele looking like he could be on his way to Bavaria, Bayern Munich’s backline situation might be solved.

As expected, those rumors linking Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich to Saudi Arabia do not appear to be a serious issue for the player, nor the club. The Saudis, however, will probably come back knocking again:

#AlAhli - as revealed weeks ago - are interested in #Kimmich and are keeping their pressure on #Bayern.



However, #FCB rejected all proposals and confirmed that they don't want to discuss about Joshua - whose contract expires in 2025 - during this transfer session.

With Bayern Munich formally letting Fulham FC midfielder João Palhinha know that there will not be a move this winter, the Portuguese midfielder could be turning his focus to FC Barcelona:

Since arriving, Romeu has struggled, which has meant that he has rarely played over the last few months. Instead, Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan have been utilised in deeper roles, although Barcelona’s intention is to play both in their natural positions, although a new pivot is needed in order for this to happen. As such, it is likely that Barcelona will try to sign a new defensive midfielder in the summer, and one player they could go for is Fulham’s Joao Palhinha. The Portuguese international “would be delighted” to sign for the Catalan club, according to Sport, citing sporting and personal reasons for wanting the move. The problem for Barcelona is that Fulham would demand a large fee, likely to be in the region of €60m. They could struggle to reach this because of their financial woes, and to make matters worse, Bayern Munich are also very interested in Palhinha.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is reportedly a prime target for Bayern Munich during the summer, but Arsenal FC is also interested in the 24-year-old:

Arsenal are also back in pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who remains a serious target for Barcelona.

Bayern Munich got off to a winning start for the second half of the season as it downed Hoffenheim 3-0 in a match that was sometimes frustrating for fans of the Bavarians.

Defensively, Bayern Munich was very solid for most of the match, but did — perhaps — get a little lucky. Attacking-wise, Bayern Munich left something to be desire for portions of the game, but did manage to look sensational at other points.

Let’s see what Marcus and Chuck have to say about the match. Here is what we have on tap:

A look at the starting XI, which saw Leon Goretzka sent to the bench in favor of Raphaël Guerreiro:

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

Takes on how Bayern Munich played, what was good...what needs some work.

Why Hoffenheim was a tough match-up and could surprise some people in the second half of the season.

Some thoughts on the Eric Dier transfer.

As previously report, former Bayern Munich prospect Nicolas Kühn is headed to Celtic FC:

Excl. Details Nicolas Kühn: DONE DEAL! He will join @CelticFC now!



Total agreement between the clubs

Medical on Monday in London



The 24 y/o has already arrived in London today



Contract 2028

Transfer fee: €3,5m + add-ons.

Former Bayern Munich Kenan Yildiz is now at Juventus and getting a lot of interest — including looks from Liverpool FC, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig:

Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have all been told by Juventus that £30m-rated Kenan Yildiz is not for sale.

Former Bayern Munich blockbuster transfer Renato Sanches has continued to scuffle outside the friendly confines of the Allianz Arena. Now, he could on his way out of AS Roma as two unnamed clubs are interested: