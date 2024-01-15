 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich in no rush to decide on Joshua Zirkzee’s future

By R.I.P. London Teams
ACF Fiorentina v Bologna FC - Coppa Italia Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Bayern Munich loan out players in the hopes of getting valuable experience and that they may replace the current first team players someday. Sometimes, they sell them and insert a buy-back clause which is the case of Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutchman is currently playing for Bologna and the Bavarians have attached a clause which allows them to bring him back. However, he’s not moving now or later:

Bayern will not make a decision on [whether to activate] the buy-back clause for Joshua Zirkzee until June. For now, Bologna guarantee that the striker will not leave the club in January.

– Fabrizio Romano and Caught Offside as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The Rekordmeister is currently enjoying Harry Kane’s goalscoring exploits supported by Mathys Tel. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is also there, but he might leave the club in the summer. Zirkzee returning as a finished product is an interesting prospect but Bayern might have moved on at that point.

