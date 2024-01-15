 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Watch: Harry Kane’s slight faux paus on Manuel Neuer after Bayern Munich’s win over Hoffenheim

Plus, on why he sometimes puts his own goals on just to watch them again.

FC Bayern München v TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

One of the best goalkeepers in the world, and one of the best strikers to boot. Bayern Munich boast quite the combo in Manuel Neuer defending shots at the back and Harry Kane booting them in at the front. ESPN sideline reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt had some fun with the concept — and Harry Kane — after Bayern’s 3-0 win over Hoffenheim in its return to Bundesliga action on Friday.

Kane was asked about the intensity of his sparring sessions with Neuer in training, as well as whether the prolific goal scorer ever feels like just watching his own highlights again and again. Watch below:

Business as usual, Kane explained the analytic details that can be gleaned from re-watching his strikes. And he heaped some praise on Neuer as well, calling his new teammate “one of the best” goalkeepers in the world. But hold on — is there a party line in Bavaria?

If there is, Kane was happy to correct himself straight away.

