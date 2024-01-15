Settled in, Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund looking to implement his philosophy

When Bayern Munich hired Christoph Freund, it signalled the dawn of a new era for the club. And with that new, we all knew that there would be some different ideas and strategies used to navigate the club through the modern game.

Freund think he has an idea on how to approach things moving forward when it comes to squad maintenance and development.

“The most important thing at FC Bayern is maximum success. The transfer market won’t be easy going forward, especially when you look at the TV money in England. We have to think about how to find a good mix: sign top players, leaders who keep the team together and also develop more campus players,” Freund said during an appearance on SPORT1-Doppelpass (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We want to find a good structure, that’s the right philosophy for FC Bayern.”

Freund knows that his strategy will be easier said than done given the volatile nature of today’s transfer market and contracts. Still, the sporting director has been good so far and does not intend to take a step back any time soon.