Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 27 — Eric Dier arrives at Bayern Munich...now what?; The NFL is coming back; Transfer news and rumors on Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies; & MORE!

Bayern Munich gets back to action on the pitch this weekend, but the rumor mill is providing much of the electricity surrounding the team this week.

Given all of that, we have a lot of topics to cover, so let’s get to it:

Grass bedamned, the NFL is coming back to the Allianz Arena.

Eric Dier is in Germany...now what?

A move for João Palhinha is off the table...for now.

Alphonso Davies and Real Madrid just seems like it is going to happen.

Joshua Kimmich to Paris Saint-Germain? That probably will not happen, but let’s explore those rumors and what they could ultimately mean for the Germany’s international’s future in Bavaria.

Arijon Ibrahimović could be leaving, while Joshua Zirkzee could come back?

A look at the latest episode of Fargo, along with where things are in the great “Marvel Odyssey.”

