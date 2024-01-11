 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our new podcast episode is live! We discuss the winter transfer window so far, and whether Bayern Munich has been making the right moves. Is the club heading for a summer reshuffle? Give it a listen!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 27 — Eric Dier arrives at Bayern Munich...now what?; The NFL is coming back; Transfer news and rumors on Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies; & MORE!

Bayern Munich returns to action (in more ways than one)!

By CSmith1919 Updated
/ new
Southampton FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bayern Munich gets back to action on the pitch this weekend, but the rumor mill is providing much of the electricity surrounding the team this week.

Given all of that, we have a lot of topics to cover, so let’s get to it:

  • Grass bedamned, the NFL is coming back to the Allianz Arena.
  • Eric Dier is in Germany...now what?
  • A move for João Palhinha is off the table...for now.
  • Alphonso Davies and Real Madrid just seems like it is going to happen.
  • Joshua Kimmich to Paris Saint-Germain? That probably will not happen, but let’s explore those rumors and what they could ultimately mean for the Germany’s international’s future in Bavaria.
  • Arijon Ibrahimović could be leaving, while Joshua Zirkzee could come back?
  • A look at the latest episode of Fargo, along with where things are in the great “Marvel Odyssey.”

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works