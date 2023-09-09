 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane takes a dig at Tottenham Hotpsur that will leave fans fuming

Bayern Munich signings continue the tradition of taking shots at their former club.

By Ineednoname
FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Harry Kane is already a hit at Bayern Munich — with three goals in his first three Bundesliga games, he seems like he is settling in just fine. Though he may have just said something that will not make his former employers happy.

Kane was at Tottenham Hotspur for basically his entire career. In that time, he won no trophies with his club, something that has haunted his career despite his incredible feats of goalscoring in the English Premier League year after year. In a quote captured by Fabrizio Romano, the striker revealed that his lack of trophies wasn’t for lack of trying, and illustrated why Bayern Munich seem to win so much more often.

The statement will not be news to Bayern fans, who are well aware of the insane, perhaps impossible, standards the team is supposed to maintain. A draw is a disaster, a loss is a catastrophe, and two losses in a row can be considered apocalyptic.

Of course, if you take a peek at the quote tweets, that’s not how Spurs fans are taking it. Lots of them seem upset about the comments, which honestly checks out — the comparison was perhaps unnecessary. Still others side with Kane, pointing out that Antionio Conte said virtually the same thing about Spurs when he was in charge, and that the management and Daniel Levy should be blamed for the club’s lack of on-pitch silverware.

In any case, much like with Matthijs de Ligt last year, the comparison puts Bayern Munich in a favorable light — therefore we accept it with open arms. If the shoe was on the other foot it would sting, but such is the life of a football fan. Enjoy the good and complain about the bad — that’s how it goes.

