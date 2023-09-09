Hansi Flick explained rationale for calling Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller to Germany squad

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller was initially left out of Hansi Flick’s Germany squad for the pair of friendlies against Japan and France, but he’s been called up after Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Füllkrug had to pull out of the squad due to injury. Jamal Musiala was also initially left out, then was set to join up with the squad in Wolfsburg, but withdrew due to experiencing some back problems.

As for the case of Müller, Flick explained in the press conference ahead of the Japan friendly that Bayern’s Raumdeuter was the perfect player to nominate in Füllkrug’s absence with the level of experience he brings. As for as being like for like, that’s not the case at all since Germany doesn’t really have many other natural No. 9s like Füllkrug, but Müller can play a variety of different roles in Germany’s attack, just as he does at Bayern.

“Due to Füllkrug’s absence, we wanted to nominate a replacement. And Thomas Müller is an asset for every team. He is very experienced and puts his ego aside. He is someone who sees the big picture. Therefore he can be very important for us. He knows exactly that he has to perform well at club level, then he can play an important role here.” Flick rationalized when he was asked about calling Müller back up to the squad (via @iMiaSanMia).

Per the Sky Sport starting lineup prediction, Müller is not expected to be in Flick’s first eleven, but with it being a friendly, there’s more opportunity for Flick to make substitutions and get as many looks as he can. Sky Sport have opted for predicting an attacking line consisting of Kai Havertz (Arsenal FC), Jonas Hofmann (Bayer Leverkusen), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), and Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich). In that lineup, there’s no outright striker, but it can be very fluid as far as the interchangeability of operating positions between the five of them.

