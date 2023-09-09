Germany vs Japan: Gamethread and Live Blog

It’s now do or die for Germany. This game against Japan isn’t just a friendly game, it’s a last chance for this version of the German national team. If the players don’t turn it around now, Hansi Flick and his coaching staff will not make it to the Euros next summer.

Right now, the idea is to put Joshua Kimmich at right-back and have Kai Havertz at striker and hope things work out elsewhere on the pitch. Ilkay Gundogan is the new captain of the team and he’s likely to pair with Emre Can in midfield. It’s a lineup that will have players from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and other top teams across Europe.

If the results don’t come now, things become very difficult for Hansi Flick. Can he save his job?

Match Info

Location: Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 2:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: Fox Sports 2, Find Your Country

