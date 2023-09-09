Daily Schmankerl: What is going on with Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt?; Bayern eyeing Aussie prospect for 2024; Philippe Coutinho makes the leap to Qatar; Newcastle United eyeing Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips; and MORE!

Is something up with Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt?

The Dutchman is reportedly not concerned about his “non-starter” status for both club and country, but should he be? Bild issued a report stating that De Ligt is not sweating his new role as a bench player because he is still working his way back to full health after an injury:

Matthijs de Ligt is still taking his situation relatively lightly and is not causing any problems internally after he lost his starting spot at the start of the season. Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae currently have the edge over the Dutchman in the pecking order, especially after the latter’s disrupted preseason due to injury and his weak performance against Leipzig in the Super Cup. Before the season, De Ligt was actually expected to form a CB duo alongside Kim.

When healthy, De Ligt is among the top center-backs in the world, as he proved last season. However, the defender’s status this season has been mysterious to say the least. Transfermarkt has no record of an injury to De Ligt, but we do know that the Dutchman had a calf issue back in June.

Could a bum calf still be hindering De Ligt almost three months later? Did the injury set him back so much that he needs to build back his strength and stamina?

It is possible, but Bayern Munich fans will likely be at least a little bit on edge about the situation until the 24-year-old is back and playing a regular role for the squad.

Bayern Munich has been linked to Australian prospect Nestory Irankunda for several months now and it looks like things are going to get serious soon as the club — allegedly — wants to bring him to Germany in 2024:

Bayern are still working on signing Australian talent Nestory Irankunda (17) from Adelaide United and are hoping to reach an agreement soon. The plan is to bring Irankunda to Munich in 2024, as soon as he turns 18.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane gets a ton of accolades, so what is one more? WhoScored.com offered up the latest recognition:

2️⃣ Spurs players

3️⃣ English midfielders

5️⃣ Bundesliga additions



2️⃣ Spurs players

3️⃣ English midfielders

5️⃣ Bundesliga additions

Bayern Munich might be on international break, but there is still an absolute mountain of news going on with the club.

And it is not just the Bavarians, either. The German national team is set to take on France and Japan in what could be two important games in determining what future — if any — Hansi Flick has as manager:

Analyzing where Bayern Munich is at the break.

The case for — and against — João Palhinha making the move from Fulham FC to Bayern Munich. Also, how adding a defender is also still on the menu for the January transfer window as well.

Addressing those bizarre rumors linking Bayern Munich to disgruntled Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho.

What to hope for with Germany during this international break.

Jamal Musiala’s injury — should Bayern Munich fans be concerned?

Although he has been linked to Bayern Munich in the recent past, it looks like the biggest suitor for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be Newcastle United:

Newcastle are among the sides ready to make a loan bid for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips if he is made available in January.

İlkay Gündoğan left Manchester City in favor of FC Barcelona over the summer and things seem to be going swimmingly for Germany’s current captain:

“I’ve settled in very well, I had a lot of conversations with the coach beforehand and he’s one of the reasons why I’m there now. It was the perfect time for a change. We have a very young team with a few experienced players who will steer the team in the right direction. There’s a lot of potential, I’m very, very happy so far,” said Gündogan.

Remember Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool? How about his brief time at Bayern Munich?

Well...now he is off to Qatar after a stop at Aston Villa:

Official, exclusive story confirmed. Qatar side Al Duhail have completed Philippe Coutinho deal from Aston Villa

Loan move, 100% salary covered.



Loan move, 100% salary covered. pic.twitter.com/fGAkZd1AI0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2023

With so much going on between both Bayern Munich and Germany, the topics for a BFW podcast could go on for days.

Things are going well for Bayern Munich and Germany is — again — looking to try and figure out how to be successful. We have strong opinions on all of that — and we KNOW you do, too — so join us for this Flagship Show where we hit on some of the biggest news from the past week, including the following topics: