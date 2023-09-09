Lothar Matthäus thinks Hansi Flick can still get the job done with Germany

There has been a lot of speculation that former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is on the hot seat with Germany, but Lothar Matthäus is not ready for anyone to sack Flick just yet.

“Hansi (Flick) wanted to experiment over the past few months. I know he’s someone who always looks for the last percent to improve. Maybe he didn’t find that. But he has an answer to the fact that some things didn’t work. He still took conclusions that could help the team in the future. I say we should continue to trust Hansi,” Matthäus told Tz’s Philipp Kessler (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I don’t see a team on the pitch. You also have to hold the players accountable. In the national team we have to find the right system, the right balance. And Hansi is responsible for that. He impressively proved at FC Bayern that he can do that. I’m also convinced he can do that with the national team.”

Matthäus also that Flick’s persistence and ability to learn from the past will be key.

“Hansi is fighting. He knows what quality of players he has. He knows what he wants – even more now than he did 3-4 months ago. He made decisions that didn’t work. Yes, it’s been a bad year so far. You can’t turn back time. But from these experiences, Hansi can better assess what is needed for success in the future,” Matthäus said.

Whether Matthäus wants to admit it or not, Flick’s status could be vastly helped or hindered based on how the team looks against France and Japan. Germany might not need to win both games, but it does need to look like it is playing with a purpose — something that has not always been evident over the past year.