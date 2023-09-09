Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané comes to Germany coach Hansi Flick’s defense

Germany men’s national team coach Hansi Flick has come under fire for a recent string of poor results. But despite the critics, Flick enjoys strong backing from his players.

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané is one of the supporters.

“Hansi is a great person,” Sané said in a recent kicker interview (captured via @iMiaSanMia). “He’s fully involved even outside the international periods, to make sure we finally turn the situation around. We have a very good trustful relationship. It’s unfair to aim the criticism only at him — we all are responsible.”

That sense of mutual responsibility is essential to a well-functioning team, but one wonders if it will now be enough as Germany face down Japan and France in two pivotal September friendlies.

However, it is worth noting the rapport Flick has had and continues to enjoy with his players — as well as an unfortunate if disappointing run in the 2022 Men’s World Cup that saw the Germans ousted despite a strong performance in the group stage against Spain.

Of course, Spain were ousted too, soon enough. Such is tournament football. Now Sané and his teammates have everything on the line again — playing for their coach and for national team pride, even in fixtures that are officially merely friendlies.

