Thierry Henry talks Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel’s exclusion from the France U-21 call-ups

Mathys Tel, at only age 18, has proven what he can do at a big club like Bayern Munich. One of his recent examples came in the form of heading the late winner in a 2-1 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach, a team that has been something of a bogeyman for the Bavarians.

Tel’s performances have surprisingly not earned him a call-up to the France U-21 team coached by Arsenal FC legend Thierry Henry. Here’s what the 46-year-old said:

Mathys Tel is a very interesting player. I had a discussion with him. There was an explanation (as to why he wasn’t called up). He understood it very well. He’s pushing the hierarchy at a club like Bayern, we saw what he did again this weekend. We’ll continue to follow him - and if he keeps it up, it will be difficult not to call him up. He needs to be a bit patient, but he’s an extraordinary player. We’ll see for the next international break. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

If you recall, Henry was a left winger/striker in his playing days; Tel also plays in the same positions (albeit at right wing than on the left). It is still early days, but Bayern may well have the Henry regen in their ranks.

While not making the U-21 cut, Tel was summoned to play for France’s U-19 squad.

