Bayern Munich have officially presented Willem Dafoe Christoph Freund as their new sporting director, bringing the 46-year-old from RB Salzburg. He is the one was in charge when a certain Erling Haaland joined Salzburg. What amazed Freund the most was how Bayern are running in tip-top shape (read: no issues within the hierarchy and a clean record from the board, something like that):

I was always impressed by the mentality that FC Bayern showed. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, extremely successful and still run like a family. The club has a special history and has grown healthily. Something like that almost never happens on this scale in international football. And that’s why for me it’s a very special club with values. It’s really exciting for me to be able to work for such a club.

(continuation) It’s a big challenge and a new challenge for me. I was at a club for 17 years. I’m looking forward to meeting lots of new people now. Everything is bigger, there is a different approach. It’s going to be really exciting. For me personally it also means that my life will change a bit. I’m really looking forward to the new challenge.

Freund also detailed how he got into becoming a sporting director, which began with a devastating loss.