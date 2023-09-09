Harry Kane dishes on how Thomas Tuchel convinced him to join Bayern Munich

Many stories have been written about how Harry Kane ended up moving from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich, but rarely has the superstar striker detailed what role Thomas Tuchel played in helping the transfer cross the finish line.

In a recent interview with Bild am Sonntag journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Kane told his version of the tale.

“Thomas wanted to get to know me first and told me why he wanted me at Bayern. In the same meeting, however, he went into great detail: where exactly does he see me and that I should play as a clearer No. 9 than I often do at Tottenham. My role there was a bit different, I dropped deep more often,” Kane said . “With players like Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman or Serge Gnabry on the wings, a team can attack quickly – that allows me to position myself in the center of the penalty box. I can adapt to that. Even the playing styles of the England national team and Tottenham were different and that was never a problem for me.”

Kane has made a seamless transition to Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga style of football. Tuchel, no doubt, laid out something that intrigued Kane — and the striker has made good on all of the hype.