Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller has returned to the Germany national team setup after initially being excluded from coach Hansi Flick’s call-ups for September.

For former Bayern and Germany star Lothar Matthäus, the call was unexpected — but he has full faith in the Raumdeuter.

“Thomas is someone you can call at 3am. He travels to the national team whenever and wherever he is needed. It’s understandable to bring Thomas back,” Matthäus said in comments captured via @iMiaSanMia. “However, due to his hip problems in the summer, he has only started one game this season. This also shows how much trust he enjoys from Hansi.

“Nevertheless, this call-up comes as a surprise. He is not a direct replacement for striker Niclas Füllkrug.”

Müller has apparently been tasked to fill in at the No. 9 after Werder Bremen striker Niclas Füllkrug’s injury. He joins Arsenal FC man Kai Havertz as creative attacking midfielders operating out of position at striker in Germany’s attacking line.

