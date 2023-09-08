Bayern Munich is releasing a documentary on the 2013 treble triumph!

Bayern Munich have recently announced that the club will be releasing a documentary on the 2012/13 season. Of course, Bayern fans will remember it for being the one where Bayern won its’ first ever treble- Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League titles won in the same season and for the incredible redemption arc it was. After all, Bayern had ended the previous season as runner up in all the previously mentioned competitions, even losing the the final of the Champions League in the club’s own home stadium, the Allianz Arena.

To turn such losses into such success required a long journey of redemption and introspection, one it seems to be one the documentary will focus on. Alongside a two minute and 40 second trailer for the documentary, the description for the documentary reads that it details the journey to the first treble, which begins “in the years before [the triumph], as the team and the club dealt with various highs and lows.”

Watch the documentary that retells the story of our 2013 Champions League triumph from on FC Bayern TV PLUS



More details ➡️ https://t.co/NHppxZSJF0#MiaSanMia #GenerationWembley pic.twitter.com/KRRtYuwCWE — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) September 7, 2023

It is a logical move. After all, the triumphs of 2012/13 mean far less without the context of the previous years. Many iconic Bayern players, such as Bastian Schweinsteiger, Phillip Lahm, David Alaba, Mario Gomez, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, will also appear in the documentary, not just in recordings from 2013 but also from recent interviews detailing their experiences during this time. Naturally, manager Jupp Heynckes appears as well. Interestingly, Louis Van Gaal (manager of Bayern before Heynckes took over) and even Sir Alex Ferguson (no actual relation to Bayern...right?) will appear in the documentary as well.

This should be an incredibly interesting documentary. It will be six parts long and will release on the 20th of October. If you are ready for hours of frustration, struggle, catharsis, elation and endless goosebumps wrapped up in a single documentary, then stand by on the 20th of October. And witness the retelling of Bayern’s legendary, timeless triumph.