Leroy Sané looking forward to the big Champions League matchup against old foes Manchester United

In an interview with kicker, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané discussed Bayern’s opening fixture to the 2023/24 Champions League season, a home game against the English giants, Manchester United. “It’s a very nice opening fixture. I’m looking forward to it, especially because I played for the local rivals.”

Sané did, after all, spend multiple years in the blue side of Manchester, lining up for Manchester United’s noisy neighbors, Manchester City. There, he was able to enjoy a fair few victories against United. But he has not had the chance to do so in Munich. Not yet, anyways.

“That can be a chance to see where we stand at the moment in Europe. Manchester United has a very strong team. We want to show that we not only want to advance, but also win the group,” said Sané.

Of course, winning the group will always be the goal for a team like Bayern. Which means motivation won’t be lacking for Sane when Bayern lines up to face United in just a couple of weeks.

Let’s see what he can do.