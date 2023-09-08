Bayern Munich prez Herbert Hainer backs Joshua Kimmich against criticism

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has arguably been the best player in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Granted, the season is still very young, but Kimmich has been tremendous in patrolling the center of the park for the Bavarians.

Still, there are some critics of Kimmich, who are doubting his ability to hold down the fort at the No. 6 position under Thomas Tuchel. For Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer, the talk downplaying Kimmich’s role and ability is ridiculous.

“I would like to say something briefly about Kimmich. Jo Kimmich has been one of Germany’s best players in recent years. We at FC Bayern are incredibly happy that he is one of our leading figures,” Hainer recently told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Funny enough, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel appears to be one of Kimmich’s biggest critics regarding his ability to man the No. 6 role. Tuchel has been pushing to bring in a new player for the position — which would push Kimmich to the No. 8 spot and send Leon Goretzka to the bench.

Fulham FC’s João Palhinha was very close to becoming that player for Tuchel, but the deal fell through at the last minute. Despite all of that, it would be very difficult for anyone — including Tuchel — to argue against the performance and results that Kimmich and Goretzka have put forth so far.

