Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen reacts to a low-key Champions League draw

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Champions League draw was not quite as dramatic as in 2022.

Last year, off the heels of a summer transfer window standoff with FC Barcelona over Robert Lewandowski, the Bavarians drew Barça and Serie A giants Inter Milan to headline one of the field’s toughest groups.

This year, that honor belongs to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund — who managed to draw Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Newcastle. And while Bayern repeated their summer striker saga, this time dueling with Tottenham for Harry Kane, Spurs did not even make the Champions League.

This is to say nothing of Bayern’s actual opponents: Manchester United, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray. For Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, at least, it is still a compelling group.

“We are all really looking forward to these football celebrations, it is and remains the best competition in club football,” Dreesen said following the draw, in comments captured via @iMiaSanMia. “It was clear from the start that some top teams would be waiting, but now we have got an interesting group with attractive opponents:

“Manchester United is one of the biggest names in European football, with which we have a number of historic duels. Galatasaray and Copenhagen both made it through qualifying, but we know their strengths.

“Since we won the title in Lisbon in 2020, we have been eliminated in the quarter-finals three times. It is our big wish to go further this season, but to do that we first have to survive Group A.”

Hard to believe it has been that long since Bayern have tasted success in the knockouts. This could be the year?

