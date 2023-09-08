Harry Kane continues to get heaps of praise for Bayern Munich move

Former Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC midfielder Emmanuel Petit had been watching how the transfer saga between Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, and Harry Kane played out.

The distinguished striker leaving England during his prime years seemed out of place, but after some thought about the situation Petit offered his thoughts on why Kane made the correct move for his career.

“If I were Harry Kane, and someone asked what I would like, it’s tempting to be the best English scorer in the Premier League, but what does that mean if I don’t win any silverware? I would prefer to be remembered as one of the best scorers in English history but in the meantime, I want the Champions League or the Bundesliga,” Petit told CasinosEnLigne.com (as made available to Bavarian Football Works). “I think I would have chosen trophies too.”

Kane has acclimated himself quite nicely so far in Bavaria and early indications are that Bayern Munich will, indeed, offer Kane the opportunity to chase those trophies that he desperately wants.