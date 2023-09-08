Bayern Munich star Harry Kane credits Thomas Müller for helping ease transition

When Harry Kane decided to leave the comforts of Tottenham Hotspur and London for a boatload of uncertainty with Bayern Munich and Germany, many worried that it would be a difficult transition for the veteran star.

Enter Thomas Müller.

In a recent interview with Bild am Sonntag journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Kane indicated that Müller was part of the “Welcome Wagon.”

“A great guy who took very good care of me from the start. On the pitch, he really does everything with his eyes, his head, this unique intuition. He’s seen so many players come and go at Bayern Munich. And yet he approached me immediately with his openness,” said Kane. “He can push the whole team with his experience and I’m looking forward to getting to know him better.”

Many fans are also intrigued as to what a partnership between Kane and Müller would look like. Considering how welcoming Müller has been off of the pitch, it would not be a shock to see the two stars have great chemistry on the field as well.

