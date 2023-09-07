Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 9 — Analyzing where Bayern Munich stands to date; The good and the bad of adding João Palhinha; Jadon Sancho to Bayern (!?); Germany’s outlook; and MORE!

Bayern Munich might be on international break, but there is still an absolute mountain of news going on with the club.

And it is not just the Bavarians, either. The German national team is set to take on France and Japan in what could be two important games in determining what future — if any — Hansi Flick has as manager:

Analyzing where Bayern Munich is at the break.

The case for — and against — João Palhinha making the move from Fulham FC to Bayern Munich. Also, how adding a defender is also still on the menu for the January transfer window as well.

Addressing those bizarre rumors linking Bayern Munich to disgruntled Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho.

What to hope for with Germany during this international break.

Jamal Musiala’s injury — should Bayern Munich fans be concerned?

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.