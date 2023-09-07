 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The new Weekend Warm-up Podcast has dropped! Check out our takes on how Bayern Munich looks to date, the latest transfer rumors, and Germany's outlook!

Filed under:

Damage Control (sort of): Thomas Tuchel has no problems with Bayern Munich’s midfielders, except that none are good enough as a No. 6

This is going to be a long three months...

By CSmith1919
/ new
Borussia Mönchengladbach v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel does not dislike Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, or Konrad Laimer — he just does not think any of them can play as a No. 6:

Thomas Tuchel does not want the need for a No. 6 to be understood as a lack of trust in Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer. He just sees them more as No. 8 - and would like to have (João) Palhinha as a defensive support.

Tuchel also has support in his quest to bring in Palhinha — new sporting director Christoph Freund:

In addition to Thomas Tuchel, Christoph Freund has also given his approval for a January move for João Palhinha. Bayern also want to sign a defender in January to compensate for the departures of (Benjamin) Pavard and (Josip) Stanišić. Tuchel and Freund are in close contact and are aware that the squad needs strengthening to compete in all competitions.

Per Hau’s report, the winter transfer window will, indeed, be busy with the pursuit of Palhinha and a defender in January.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 870 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works