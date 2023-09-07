Hansi Flick considering playing Joshua Kimmich as inverted RB after seeing clips of John Stones

This is make or break for Hansi Flick as German national team coach because he must get results against Japan and France or else, he will get the sack. Germany’s current crop of players are not great, to put it lightly. But one of Flick’s schemes is to play Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich as an inverted right-back:

Hansi Flick is planning to give Joshua Kimmich the role of an inverted right-back. Flick got the idea of Kimmich’s new role from Pep Guardiola. During the internal meeting at the team hotel, Flick showed his players videos of Manchester City to explain the new tactics and philosophy, mainly videos of John Stones. On the ball, Kimmich is to move inside to central areas to link defense and attack. Without the ball, he acts as a right-back in a back 4. – Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

In simpler terms, Kimmich will play as a kind of attacking CB/CDM in possession and as an RB off the ball.

We all saw what Konrad Laimer did when he was thrown in as a RB against Gladbach, so maybe Kimmich can do the same. Is this latest tweak by Flick the thing that will save his job, or will it be his downfall?