Transfer shocker: Is Bayern Munich planning to swoop in and acquire Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho?

Bayern Munich currently has three wingers on its roster, which seems a little light for a group that has had some difficulty staying healthy in the past.

There are other players at the club, who can play wing, but Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sané are the three primary options.

Should Bayern Munich be looking for another option?

Maybe...and if you believe Fichajes, the Bavarians are rekindling an old fire with Manchester United star Jadon Sancho:

Jadon Sancho’s situation at Manchester United has become increasingly complicated in recent weeks, and everything points to Bayern Munich being in a privileged position to take over the services of the talented English winger in the next winter transfer window. Despite rumors that some Saudi Arabian teams have shown interest in Sancho, sources close to the player say he has no intention of leaving the English club at this time. His goal is to stay at Manchester United until the winter market. In this sense, Bayern Munich emerges as the main contender to sign Sancho. Throughout the summer, there have been approaches between the player and the Bavarian club, which suggests that they could make a determined effort to sign him in the winter transfer window. Sancho’s market value, which has depreciated since his arrival at Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund, currently stands at 50 million euros.

Noting is imminent, however, as Fichajes indicates that talks would likely be held in the coming months:

Bayern Munich are confident that Sancho can return to his best level in the Bundesliga, where he proved to be one of the most prominent wingers before his transfer to England. Although Bayern have yet to take any concrete steps, the German club is expected to start talks with Manchester United before the winter transfer window opens, in an effort to secure the signing of Jadon Sancho and further bolster their already talented squad. The story continues to unfold, and Sancho’s fate hangs in the air as rumors and negotiations gain strength.

Real? Fake? What do you think?

BFW Analysis

Bayern Munich, of course, was previously linked to Sancho when the Englishman was playing for Borussia Dortmund. The upside of the move is that Sancho would be given a chance to re-find that magic that made him such a wanted commodity, while also providing depth for the Bavarians. In addition, there would be very little pressure on him given how good the good stable of wingers can be.

The downside would be that some of the playing time that Sancho would potentially get would come at the expense of youngster Mathys Tel.

Would Bayern Munich really consider a move like this?

Maybe...but it seems at least a little doubtful at this stage.

