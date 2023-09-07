 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala withdraws from German national team due to back problems

There has been another setback for Jamal Musiala.

By zippy86 and CSmith1919
SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala was making great progress on his injury return — so much so that he was slated to link up with the German men’s national team camp and features during at least one of the matches.

Those thoughts have changed.

Per an announcement from FCBayern.com, Musiala has formally withdrawn from Germany due to back issues:

Jamal Musiala will not join up with the Germany national team as planned for their friendly matches against Japan (9 September) and France (12 September) after the Bayern attacking midfielder withdrew from the squad due to a back complaint.

This is the latest turn in Musiala’s injury saga as the youngster was already nursing a hamstring injury. A Wednesday report in Sport Bild, captured via @iMiaSanMia, indicated that the 20-year-old was headed to Germany’s training camp:

Jamal Musiala will join the national team in Wolfsburg (Wednesday) afternoon. The game against Japan is likely to be too early for Musiala, but a comeback against France is a possibility. The DFB are in contact with Bayern and will not take any risks.

Earlier today, Musiala was still seen working out at Säbener Straße, which caused some questions to arise:

For Germany, Flick looks set to start Leverkusen virtuoso Florian Wirtz in Musiala’s place as the No. 10, with Bayern duo Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry and Arsenal FC star Kai Havertz potentially rounding out the attack.

If Musiala is not fit in time for Leverkusen, Thomas Müller could get another start in attacking midfield.

Looking for more analysis of the German national team? Check out our newest podcast episode on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate all the support!

