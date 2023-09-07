Germany trialing Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich at right-back

Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich can lay claim to being one of the world’s finest at the No. 6. But do the team bosses see him that way, and is that where he is needed the most?

This has been an ongoing conversation for years for both club and country. Kimmich is now at the Germany men’s national team camp. And with two pivotal September friendlies on tap for embattled Germany coach Hansi Flick, right-back Kimmich may be making a reappearance:

Joshua Kimmich played as a right-back during the test game against Germany U20 in Wolfsburg today. Can and Gündogan played in central midfield. Kai Havertz started upfront, with Sané, Wirtz and Gnabry behind him [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/9oueKiy1Kt — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 6, 2023

Granted, this was only a test match and it remains to be seen how Flick will deploy Kimmich on September 9th vs. Japan and September 12th vs. France.

Until then Germany fans will be left to imagine what a national team central midfield looks like without Kimmich, its familiar conductor, as well as Bayern teammate Leon Goretzka, who has been excluded from this round of call-ups.

Another tidbit from this practice match report: Germany’s frontline, which may feature Arsenal FC midfielder Kai Havertz at the No. 9.

