Injury Update: Raphaël Guerreiro could be in Bayern Munich squad to face Bayer Leverkusen

Raphaël Guerreiro has been out injured since the middle of July after sustaining a calf injury during preseason preparations. As such, the Portuguese international has yet to make an appearance in Bayern Munich’s squad this season, but he could be slated to be in the squad for the first time since making his move from Borussia Dortmund when Bayern plays host to Bayer Leverkusen after the international break. Die Werkself are currently in pole position in the Bundesliga, having won all three of their matches thus far and having one better goal difference than Bayern.

Per information from Bild (as per @iMiaSanMia), there is a distinct possibility Guerreiro could be intention to be in the squad to take on Leverkusen on September 15th. He’s been working individually at Sabener Straße with Bayern’s physios on his injury comeback and he resumed training with the ball last week for the first time since sustaining his injury. He’s only a few steps away from being deemed fully fit and he’ll continue to work on his return to fitness during the international break. As expected, he was not called up to Portugal’s squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg.

For Thomas Tuchel, Guerreiro being fit and in the squad to face Leverkusen will be a boost for added defensive depth. Bayern still only has one right back in Noussair Mazraoui in the ranks, and Guerreiro can play on either the left, or right, which gives Tuchel some tactical flexibility as to where he would use him. Guerreiro’s presence in the squad can also mean Tuchel can bring him on and move other players around to different position, or even use the former Dortmund man in midfield as opposed to defense.

Nonetheless, there are a handful of different options with Guerreiro and will be a big boost to have him back fit in the squad, especially since European football starts shortly after the Leverkusen clash.