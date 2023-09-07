Daily Schmankerl: Is Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano going to follow a familiar game plan for PSG move?; Manchester United could challenge Bayern for João Palhinha; Bayern paid straight cash for Harry Kane; Man City wants Evan Ferguson; and MORE!

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has synced up with agent Moussa Sissoko and that could mean bad news for the Bavarians — at least per Sport 1 journalist Christopher Michel:

Player agent Moussa Sissoko played a role in Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembélé forcing their way out of their clubs after going on strike, which is his typical approach. Players who appoint Sissoko as their agent consciously set the direction for the future. Dayot Upamecano has also been working with Sissoko for the past few months - FC Bayern are warned.

Aside of pulling the vaunted “strike” move, both Kolo Muani and Dembélé ended up at Paris Saint-Germain. Sure, there is some connecting of the dots that goes along with this kind of story, but it will be something to monitor next summer.

Technically, Upamecano’s contract runs until 2026, so he should not be a flight risk for the 2024 summer transfer window, but if he wants to move, Sissoko seems to have a playbook ready for how to make it happen.

There has been an odd rumor every now and again linking Upamecano to a move, but so far, nothing has emerged that has come remotely close to moving the needle as being legitimate.

Manchester United could compete with Bayern Munich for Fulham FC defensive midfielder João Palhinha:

Manchester United retain an interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, who saw a deadline day move to Bayern Munich fall through at the last after the west Londoners refused to sanction an exit.

As of now, Bayern Munich is the clear leader in the clubhouse for Palhinha. Surely, it could change, but so much work was already done on a move that it seems like it would be an easy process should both parties still want to connect in January.

Before Rasmus Højlund made the move to Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur had the Dane eyed up as a replacement for Harry Kane. Paris Saint-Germain was also in the mix as well, but Højlund had his heart set on the Red Devils.

Sports View captured Fabrizio Romano’s take on the situation.

“Paris Saint-Germain also tried to enter the race, but the deal was never going to happen because Hojlund was already close to Manchester United,” Romano said. “But there was also another English club and that club, from what I’m hearing, was Tottenham. They wanted to be informed on the conditions of the deal, but it was not possible for them at that time because Harry Kane was not sold yet to Bayern Munich – Højlund’s arrival depended on Kane’s sale, but that only happened later in the window. Again, though, the player’s stance was ‘let me focus on United because that’s my dream move’.”

With so much going on between both Bayern Munich and Germany, the topics for a BFW podcast could go on for days.

Things are going well for Bayern Munich and Germany is — again — looking to try and figure out how to be successful. We have strong opinions on all of that — and we KNOW you do, too — so join us for this Flagship Show where we hit on some of the biggest news from the past week, including the following topics:

Harry Kane’s lack of chances in the current system.

The deadline day transfer successes and failures. Is Bayern Munich in trouble or are things going to be okay?

Did Bayern Munich sell off too much of its depth?

Hansi Flick made some curious selections — and had some even more curious omissions for his Germany call-ups.

Bayern Munich club legend Uli Hoeneß said the transfer of Harry Kane was a straight cash deal.

“We paid for the transfer of Harry Kane without taking a loan. It was always known that our deposit account is well-filled,” Hoeneß remarked.

Not having to take a loan for a move of that size is huge for Bayern Munich...plus, it also gives us another excuse to use this clip:

Brighton & Hove Albion star Pascal Groß got a surprise call-up for the German national team, but the 32-year-old is still trying to figure out where he might fit under Hansi Flick.

“Nowadays the systems are no longer as simple as they used to be. Even if you play right-back, you don’t play in that position the whole game. Just like in midfield, where it’s very flexible - at least at my club,” Groß said. “I feel very comfortable in midfield, but also at right-back depending on the system. But I would say that No. 8 is my best position.”

While set piece specialist for his club, Groß is not sure he will get those duties for Germany.

“At Brighton I take set pieces - corners and side free-kicks and I train a lot on that. But I’m aware of my role here. If I get minutes, I will do what is best for the team,” Groß said.

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson could be football’s most legitimate striker prospect since...Erling Haaland. Naturally, Manchester City wants to acquire Ferguson, despite already having Haaland:

Manchester City have been keeping a close eye on the development of Brighton striker Evan Ferguson and believe that he would be capable of playing alongside current star forward Erling Haaland.

So the Champions League draw is official aaaaand ... Bayern Munich will face Manchester United and two others in the 2023 group stage. Okay, that’s being unfair to Copenhagen and Galatasaray, but that really is the first thing you think when you see a group like this.

Beyond that there is the news that João Palinha is on his way over from Fulham (transfer pending) and to finance the deal, Benjamin Pavard is headed to Inter Milan (confirmed) and Ryan Gravenberch is on the verge of a move to Liverpool FC (less than confirmed). Given the 40 minute Zoom time limit for meetings, we had to rush to fit all the topics in this time: