Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeneß is getting fed up with transfer windows and all of the hysteria that comes with them

For all of the good that came of the summer transfer window for Bayern Munich with the signings of Konrad Laimer, Raphaël Guerreiro, Kim Min-jae and Harry Kane, there was still a bit of a sour taste that lingered right after the window shut. Prospective deals to sign both Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap and Fulham’s João Palhinha fell through just before the window officially closed in Germany.

This left Bayern ruing the proper opportunities to get a right back option after letting both Benjamin Pavard Josip Stanišić leave the club and it also left Thomas Tuchel ruing the chance to sign a defensive midfielder; something he really wanted to address this summer.

Tuchel faced some pushback from Bayern’s board in terms of the No. 6, defensive midfield position. The manager really felt it was a position he wanted to bolster, but the majority of Bayern’s front office and supervisory board didn’t exactly agree with him. Regardless, the Palhinha opportunity was there and he had his medicals completed in Munich and was getting ready to take photos with a Bayern kit before the deal collapsed.

The end to the transfer window also brought up the end to the intensity and frequency of transfer rumors and all of the speculation that comes with them. One thing is for certain; former Bayern president Uli Hoeneß is not a fan of all of the drama that comes with the transfer windows, especially ones with as many movements and developments as Bayern had during this summer’s.

Hoeneß went as far as saying transfer shows on television are a “cage full of fools” (Suddeutsche Zeitung via @iMiaSanMia), perhaps taking a bit of a jab at the legitimacy of some of the information that gets discussed on said programs. The journalists can only report the information they have, but a lot of different stories can be made from even the most miniscule of details reported.

Bayern’s honorary president also went on to jokingly say that the very word “transfer” is a punishable offense up until “December 1st,” making reference to the fact that Bayern can very go for the players they missed out in the summer during the winter transfer window. Those plans can be premeditated way before the January transfer window even opens. For now, though, he wants everyone in Bayern’s squad to take motivation from their late win over Borussia Monchengladbach and know that they already have a capable enough squad to win matches.