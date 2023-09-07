Al-Nassr enquired about Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano this summer

Dayot Upamecano has been a constant in Bayern Munich’s defense since 2021, rarely missing a game for Die Rekordmeister since his €42.5m transfer from RB Leipzig.

However, according to Kerry Hau of Sport1 (as reported on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia), Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr looked to bring an end to his time in Munich with an enquiry as to Bayern’s valuation of the player. This enquiry reportedly took place while the clubs were in contact over the transfer of Senegalese international Sadio Mané.

During the talks with Bayern over Sadio Mané, Al-Nassr enquired about the possibility of a deal for Dayot Upamecano. Bayern rejected the approach, and the player didn't have serious thoughts about it either. Upamecano wants to stay in Munich at least for this season [@kerry_hau] pic.twitter.com/fqpQLI03Rz — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 2, 2023

Upamecano himself brushed the enquiry aside, as he had no interest in joining the Saudi league. The French international sees himself at Bayern for the time being, and is enjoying some of his better football in the 2023/24 season alongside new centre-back partner Kim Min-jae. Bayern similarly rejected the approach, not being willing to part ways with Upamecano at this time or any time in the near future.