Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala builds his dream player, and it doesn’t feature Lionel Messi

The perfect player does not exist; no one has the defensive skillset of Philipp Lahm, the midfield magnificence of Zinedine Zidane, and the attacking prowess of R9 Ronaldo all at the same time. But what if you could have someone like that? Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala tries his hand at building THE perfect player:

Jamal Musiala shared with us his perfect player... using only Nike players ‍ ✨ pic.twitter.com/IveMeE73Vh — OneFootball (@OneFootball) September 6, 2023

Let’s go through the list of players one by one:

Heading: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) – Remember that 2.56m jump for Juventus? That’s all you need to know. The 38-year-old is still going despite his age and club.

Speed: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) – Someone in this list can confirm that Davies is the fastest player in the world. The Canadian has been dubbed “the Roadrunner” by teammate Thomas Müller, and for good reason.

Vision: Andrea Pirlo (AC Milan/Juventus) – The Italian midfielder possessed good vision and was therefore able to execute the deftest passes and had a decent shot on him. Run into space and he will pick you out; it’s that simple.

Dribbling: Vinícius Jr. (Real Madrid) – The Brazilian has come a long way since debuting for Real Madrid and is now known as one of the trickiest forwards a defender can face.

Passing: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) – Joshua “not a No. 6” Kimmich is one of the best passers in the world. He is in fact one of only two to have made 40+ passes into the final third AND 40+ passes into the opposition box in the season so far, alongside Enzo Fernández from Chelsea FC.

Finishing: Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – The Flow King simply does not miss…99% of the time. Regardless, the shot power that the towering Norwegian has will instill fear into most defenses.

Right foot: Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) – The man stuck in Paris also boasts a nasty right foot (it might please ex-Manchester United player Paul Scholes) capable of shooting rockets.

Left foot: Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) – LEROOOOOOOOY JENKIIIIIIIIIIIINS—*cough* sorry—Leroy Sané gets the nod for the left foot. Freekicks and long shots (ask FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen) and fancy footwork in his locker, the 27-year-old ex-Man City player has it all.

One of the notable omissions on this list is Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, while players like Thiago (Liverpool), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), and Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) all present suitable options.

What do you think of Musiala’s dream player? Yay or nay? Is there anyone that fits the criteria better? Let us know in the comments!